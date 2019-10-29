Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PII. KeyCorp set a $125.00 target price on Polaris Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Polaris Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.00.

Polaris Industries stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.67. 391,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,061. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.01. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Polaris Industries by 140.1% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Polaris Industries by 25,800.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

