PNM Resources Inc (PNM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on November 15th

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. 23,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.21. PNM Resources has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $52.98.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNM shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.