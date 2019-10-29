PNM Resources Inc (PNM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on November 15th

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. 23,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.21. PNM Resources has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $52.98.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
