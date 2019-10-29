Plus500’s (PLUS) Reduce Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Plus500 (LON:PLUS)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Plus500 from GBX 526 ($6.87) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Plus500 from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 709.20 ($9.27).

Shares of LON:PLUS opened at GBX 788.60 ($10.30) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 769.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 650.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Plus500 has a 12-month low of GBX 399.70 ($5.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,668 ($21.80). The company has a market cap of $866.21 million and a P/E ratio of 5.31.

In related news, insider Asaf Elimelech purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 684 ($8.94) per share, with a total value of £205,200 ($268,130.15).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

