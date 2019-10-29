Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,871,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 940.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2,650.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 41,636 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADS traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.00. The stock had a trading volume of 85,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,738. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $214.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day moving average is $141.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 11.69%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADS. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.53.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

