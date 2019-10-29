Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Citrix Systems by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $391,221,000 after purchasing an additional 912,477 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Citrix Systems by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,949 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

In other Citrix Systems news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $523,356.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $597,880.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,049,280.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,567 shares of company stock worth $4,654,455 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.16. 31,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,823. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average of $97.12. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

