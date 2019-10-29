Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $760,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.21.

Intuit stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $260.60. 16,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,204. The company has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.61 and a twelve month high of $295.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $680,666.35. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.74, for a total transaction of $726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

