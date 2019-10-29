Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Plexus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.84. 383,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,427. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. Plexus has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.02 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $430,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 227,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,359,023. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $66,972.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,246. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Plexus by 119.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the second quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Plexus by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

