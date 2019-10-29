Playkey Hits Market Capitalization of $334,534.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $334,534.00 and approximately $17,221.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Playkey Profile

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

