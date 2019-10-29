PlayCoin [ERC20] Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 987,548,425 tokens. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

