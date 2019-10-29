PlayChip Market Capitalization Hits $13.14 Million (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. PlayChip has a total market cap of $13.14 million and $831.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. In the last week, PlayChip has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00040456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.54 or 0.05576266 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046926 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031701 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PLA is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

