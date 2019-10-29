Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

PXLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pixelworks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

PXLW traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. 473,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,875. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 million, a P/E ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Menta Capital LLC grew its position in Pixelworks by 61.2% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 56,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pixelworks by 808.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 52,955 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pixelworks by 124.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 472,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pixelworks by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

