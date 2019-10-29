Piper Jaffray Companies Lowers Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target to $28.00

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its target price trimmed by Piper Jaffray Companies from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VCRA. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $36.00 target price on Vocera Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.45.

VCRA stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $764.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $50.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $71,970.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 75,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $145,850 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,904,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

