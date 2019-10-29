Piper Jaffray Companies Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for CVB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.35 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 10.45%. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVBF. Janney Montgomery Scott cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.07. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 142.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 13,673.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 40.3% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 4,600 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $101,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,436.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

