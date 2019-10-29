Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 106,566 Shares

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 106,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,118,943.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PHD stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the third quarter worth $79,000. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 946.1% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 452,202 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

