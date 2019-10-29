Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,115,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,121,000 after purchasing an additional 274,515 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,044,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,247,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,936,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,232,000 after buying an additional 121,443 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,642,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,699,000 after buying an additional 150,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,969,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.09.

MCO stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.48. 91,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $222.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

In other news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total value of $1,596,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,705,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,457 shares of company stock worth $8,027,655 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

