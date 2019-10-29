Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $367,000 Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 14,728.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,369,000 after buying an additional 1,121,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,967,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,550,000 after buying an additional 1,000,762 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $135,135,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $62,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Marriott International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,246,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,403,000 after buying an additional 243,203 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Longbow Research lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.87.

MAR traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $125.98. 6,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,066. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $100.62 and a 52 week high of $144.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.20.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $1,912,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at $902,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,157 shares of company stock worth $3,008,421 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

