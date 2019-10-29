Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.80. The stock had a trading volume of 41,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,322. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $132.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,795 shares of company stock valued at $63,922,027 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.97.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.