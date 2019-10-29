Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 57.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.2% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 43,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 63,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $155.70. 805,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,321. The stock has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a PE ratio of 107.38, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.47 and a 200-day moving average of $153.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,305,726.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total value of $764,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,259 shares of company stock valued at $41,354,176. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.31.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.