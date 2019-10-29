PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.68, approximately 5,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 50,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

