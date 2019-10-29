Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Increased by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,489. The stock has a market cap of $127.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

