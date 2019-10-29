Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Pfizer stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.56. 15,049,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,213,776. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 144.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 33.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 60.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

