Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Pfizer by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,175,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,213,776. The company has a market capitalization of $203.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.