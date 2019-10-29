Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $107,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $541.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $33.94.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

PUB has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

