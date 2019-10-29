Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $579,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $60.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,529,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,180,262. The firm has a market cap of $249.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

