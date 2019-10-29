Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 870.1% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of BKLN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 48,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,103. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $23.12.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.