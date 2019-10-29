PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised PCSB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet raised PCSB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of PCSB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 61,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,009. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PCSB Financial has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $358.76 million, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.36.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

In other PCSB Financial news, VP Scott Nogles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $37,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,375 shares of company stock worth $64,163. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCSB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PCSB Financial by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after buying an additional 286,508 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 19.5% during the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 553,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 30.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 953,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 60,995 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,547,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

