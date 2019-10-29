Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Set at $10.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $598.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

In related news, Director Curtis W. Huff purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,561.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $45,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,558.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

