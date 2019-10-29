Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,363. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $47.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19.

