Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 2,724 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 370.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 126,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 99,506 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 92.2% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,877. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98.

