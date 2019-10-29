Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 672 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,088.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,730,050,000 after buying an additional 37,474,814 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 89.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,074,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $708,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $305,744,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 116,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,296,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $207.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

