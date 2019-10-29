Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.81

Pan African Resources plc (LON:PAF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and traded as high as $11.94. Pan African Resources shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 281,160 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a market cap of $227.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.96.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

