Pagerduty’s (PD) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pagerduty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.48.

NYSE PD traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.53. 735,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,808. Pagerduty has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.52.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. Pagerduty’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pagerduty will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pagerduty news, VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $1,325,500.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

