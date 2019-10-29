P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) were up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.35, approximately 347,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 229,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLT shares. ValuEngine downgraded P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $766.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.05 million. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,795,000 after buying an additional 344,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after buying an additional 20,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,170,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 829,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 58,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 676,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile (NYSE:GLT)

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.