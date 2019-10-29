Oxycoin (OXY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.00

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. Oxycoin has a total market capitalization of $78,719.00 and $8.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Oxycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Oxycoin

Oxycoin (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin . Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

