Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Down 37.7% in October

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the September 15th total of 427,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter worth about $5,460,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 10.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 41,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 32,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 6.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 145,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. 15.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $280.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.46. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on OXSQ shares. TheStreet cut Oxford Square Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Oxford Square Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

