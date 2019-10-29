Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. Oxford Industries posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Oxford Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $207,372.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,034.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after buying an additional 339,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,719,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,362,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 38.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,073,000 after buying an additional 189,885 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXM stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $68.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $93.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

