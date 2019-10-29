Owens-Illinois Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

NYSE:OI traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.94. 251,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,094. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Owens-Illinois has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol A. Williams acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on Owens-Illinois and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

