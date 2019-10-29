Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

OTTR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

OTTR opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.20 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Otter Tail by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 679,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,868,000 after purchasing an additional 65,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth about $13,942,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 44.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

