Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) vs. LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Head to Head Comparison

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Orthofix Medical and LeMaitre Vascular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 LeMaitre Vascular 0 1 3 0 2.75

Orthofix Medical currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.40%. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.86%. Given Orthofix Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular.

Profitability

This table compares Orthofix Medical and LeMaitre Vascular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical 1.75% 9.50% 6.81% LeMaitre Vascular 16.76% 13.38% 11.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orthofix Medical and LeMaitre Vascular’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical $453.04 million 2.06 $13.81 million $1.96 25.01 LeMaitre Vascular $105.57 million 6.61 $22.94 million $0.84 41.88

LeMaitre Vascular has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orthofix Medical. Orthofix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

LeMaitre Vascular pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Orthofix Medical does not pay a dividend. LeMaitre Vascular pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Orthofix Medical on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures. The Spinal Implants segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Orthofix Extremities segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature. It also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; powered phlebectomy devices to remove varicose veins; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, the company offers remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg; valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, it provides vascular patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention, as well as endarterectomy and other vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and Reddick cholangiogram catheters to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

