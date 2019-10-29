Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-463, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.93 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX traded down $7.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 23,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,143. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. The stock has a market cap of $953.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $74.44.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Orthofix Medical’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OFIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Orthofix Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Orthofix Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

In related news, CEO Brad Mason sold 5,805 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $295,880.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,041 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,139.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

