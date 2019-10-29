ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the September 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 500.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after acquiring an additional 130,516 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in ORIX by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 370,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,710,000 after acquiring an additional 97,650 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ORIX by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 586,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,888,000 after acquiring an additional 86,831 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 754.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 54,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,633,000. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.83. 5,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,170. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 13.21%. Equities research analysts predict that ORIX will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IX. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

