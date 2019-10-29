Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 71.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $399.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OEC opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OEC. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

