O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given a $479.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a $479.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $435.21.

Shares of ORLY opened at $442.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $318.33 and a 52-week high of $446.78.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 150 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $368.33 per share, for a total transaction of $55,249.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,435.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total value of $381,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,651 shares of company stock worth $2,797,399 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

