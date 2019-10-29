Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 13 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Orca Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,577,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,057,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $11.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,765.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $871.25 billion, a PE ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,767.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,843.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total transaction of $3,146,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,189.97.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

