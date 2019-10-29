Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,490 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 3.5% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oracle from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 397,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,009,638. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $177.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.