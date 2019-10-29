Open Trading Network (OTN) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Exchanges

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded 194.7% higher against the dollar. Open Trading Network has a total market capitalization of $17,656.00 and $635.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00218334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.64 or 0.01487210 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028713 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00113622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org . Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

