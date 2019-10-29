OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. OneMain had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $39.05. 32,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.37. OneMain has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMF. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 price target on shares of OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.50 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

