Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Trading Down 20.6%

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) traded down 20.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.54, 1,126,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 582% from the average session volume of 165,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

The firm has a market cap of $4.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.38. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 976.64% and a negative return on equity of 872.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, insider 683 Capital Management, Llc sold 506,877 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $1,028,960.31. Also, major shareholder Tyndall Capital Partners L. P sold 75,119 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $121,692.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 671,280 shares of company stock worth $1,307,088. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Onconova Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

