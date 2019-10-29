Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ONTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.54. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 976.64% and a negative return on equity of 872.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, major shareholder Tyndall Capital Partners L. P sold 75,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $121,692.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tyndall Capital Partners L. P sold 49,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $104,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 671,280 shares of company stock worth $1,307,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Onconova Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

