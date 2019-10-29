ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 574,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.

In related news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $812,968.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,463.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 8,812 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $176,416.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,402.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on ON Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

